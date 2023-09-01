Crews from Meridian’s Line Maintenance Department on Friday continued work repairing a hole at the intersection of Eighth Street and 39th Avenue.
Eighth Street will be closed to traffic, between 38th and 40th avenues, and 39th Avenue will be closed between Seventh and Ninth streets.
According to Lines Maintenance Superintendent James Clayton a sewer line at the intersection collapsed, causing the street to undermine and cave in.
“It’s an old infrastructure,” Clayton explained.
To correct the problem, a section has been removed to do a point repair on an 8-inch sewer line, he said.
Clayton said workers repaired the collapsed line Thursday and had begun packing dirt into the hole. Once the area was completely packed, crews would patch the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.