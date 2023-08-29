Work continues on county projects

Weather Alert

...A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS, NORTHWEST, WESTERN, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI.... ... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Ashley and Chicot counties in Arkansas. Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison LA, Franklin LA, Catahoula, Tensas and Concordia parishes in Louisiana. Washington, Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Madison MS, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin MS, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Northerly winds sustained between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 30 percent especially in SW Mississippi, and NE Louisiana. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&