Restoration of the old Frank Cochran Center are underway at Highland Park as crews work to strip the building of its old amenities in preparation for the new.
Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the building will be stripped down to its bones as the city looks to transform the center into a modern events center.
“They’ve started tearing out everything,” he said. “It’s going to be a total remodel.”
The Frank Cochran Center has been closed since a fire in December 2019 caused damage to the building. Several efforts to restore the multipurpose space were launched but quickly fizzled out.
In 2022, the Meridian City Council was awarded a $1.2 million CAP Loan, which is a low interest loan aimed at helping counties and municipalities fund capital improvement projects. The council also earmarked $1.3 million of a $5 million bond issue earlier this year aimed at renovation and modernization of the city’s parks.
The loan and bond, coupled with the insurance money from the fire, add up to about $3.3 million that will be put into reimagining the space.
The new Frank Cochran Center will feature a new roof, new mechanical and electrical system, a large multi-purpose room that can be further divided into smaller rooms, new lobbies and restrooms, vinyl tile flooring and more. Additionally, part of the center will be home to parks and recreation’s new office space.
Adams said the building is expected to be complete by June of next year as the city prepares to host the Meridianites Picnic. The picnic, which is held every four years at Highland Park, draw thousands of current and former Meridian residents to have fun, reconnect and celebrate as a community.
Parks Projects
In addition to the Frank Cochran Center, repairs and upgrades are ongoing across the city’s parks and recreational facilities. The $5 million bond issue to fund the overhaul included paving of parking lots and streets within the city’s parks, resurfacing of tennis and basketball courts, the creation of pickle ball courts, installation of turf and fencing at numerous baseball and softball fields and more.
Adams said Meridian residents should be able to feel proud of their parks, and that is what the city-wide renovation is intended to do. In addition to boosting the parks for residents, he said, the work will also help the Queen City make a good impression on its visitors.
Some of the work outlined in the bond resolution has already been done, Adams said, but there is still a lot more to do.
