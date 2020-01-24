Metro Ambulance

A 22-year old woman was killed and four people were injured in a one-car accident early Friday morning in Collinsville.

The accident occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 12,000 block of Hand Road in the Martin Community when a 2014 red Toyota Camry carring five people ran off the road and struck a tree, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Courtney Robertson, 22, of Meridian, a passenger, was identified as the victim and was pronounced dead on the scene, Calhoun said.

Two people were taken in serious condition to a hospital in Jackson, one by helicopter and another ambulance, Calhoun said.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Calhoun said. He was not sure if they had been released.

An investigation into the accident continues.

 

