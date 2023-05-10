Meridian Police Department on Tuesday announced a woman was in custody following an incident Monday at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
MPD Det. Chanetta Stevens said Kamara M. May, 31, is charged with crimes against sovereignty or administration of government and is being held at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility.
In a statement posted to social media, Anderson Regional Health System President and Chief Executive Officer John Anderson said an incident involving a contract employee brandishing a firearm occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. There were no shots fired, he said, and the employee left soon after.
“Anderson security officers secured the entire campus immediately in order to prevent re-entry,” Anderson said. “Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department were also on site to further maintain the security of the facility.”
Police believe the event leading to May’s arrest was an isolated incident, Stevens said.
Bond for May was set at $20,000.
