The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lauderdale County from noon on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Significant ice and sleet accumulations could result in dangerous travel conditions as well as downed trees and power lines, especially where precipitation is predominately freezing rain. A surge of dangerously cold arctic air is expected to reach the area early next week.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions. The latest road conditions are posted at mdottraffic.com.

Closures

Classes at Meridian Community College will be taught online Monday and Tuesday. Students should monitor Canvas accounts for more information.

The MCC campus will be closed and employees should work from home if possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday.

The East Central Community College campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Classes will be held virtually both days and employees should work from home when possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday.

All campuses of East Mississippi Community College will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Classes will be conducted virtually those two days.