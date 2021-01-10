Lauderdale County will be under a winter storm advisory beginning Sunday at midnight.
The area could see light snow, sleet, and ice, especially in the Northwest part of the county. Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads.
Monday will be a virtual learning day for all Meridian Public School District students and Lauderdale County schools will start at 10:30 a.m.
Meridian Community College classes will begin at 11 a.m. Monday. MCC Faculty and Staff must report to campus at 10:30 a.m.
East Central Community College will be closed on Monday across the five-county district. The college will reopen and classes will resume on Tuesday.
All East Mississippi Community College classes scheduled for Monday have been canceled. All campuses will be closed. The college will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Mississippi State University (all campuses) will be open on Monday as scheduled but is asking students, faculty and staff to monitor the media for changing weather information and asks that each person exercise caution and good judgment in making travel and personal safety decisions.
Students and staff are urged to monitor university social media and www.msstate.edu and www.meridian.msstate.edu websites for updates. The university will monitor weather conditions overnight and any unanticipated status change announcements will be made early Monday morning.
Russell Christian Academy, RCA Pre-School, and The Potter's Wheel will be closed on Monday.
