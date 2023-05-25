More than 200 Meridian High School seniors received their diplomas Thursday as the Wildcats held commencement exercises at the Evangel Temple.
Reflecting on the accomplishment of her peers, Salutatorian Haley Jenkins said the class of 2023 had exemplary performance, with more than 100 honors graduates participating in Thursday’s ceremony. That accomplishment is compounded by the obstacles her class had faced, she said.
With large portions of both their freshman and sophomore years in high school lost to distance learning and pandemic-related lockdowns, the class of 2023 had to do a lot of catchup, Jenkins said.
Valedictorian Maliyah Hill said the graduates must now get ready for the next step in their lives, whether that is college, work, military service or other opportunities. Whatever comes, she said, this year’s class of MHS graduates has the skills, knowledge and adaptability to take it on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.