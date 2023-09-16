All Lauderdale County residents are eligible to vote in the election except for a small number who live in the Meridian separate school district, which includes an area mainly down Valley Road and around Old Eighth Street Road, according to a handout from the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Meridian residents are not eligible to vote on the bond issue except for those registered voters who live in annexed areas, mostly around the Eagle Pointe, Briarwood and east of the Bonita area. Marion residents live within the county school district and are eligible to vote.
One way to check and see if you can vote is by looking in the bottom boxes on your voter registration card, in Graph 1 below. Voters who have the numbers 1 through 5 under the “SCHD” heading on their voter registration card are eligible to vote. If “SEP” is listed under the SCHD heading, then you may not be eligible to vote.
Voting on the bond issue will take place on Oct. 3 at four locations: Clarkdale High School Gym, Northeast Middle School, Southeast Middle School and West Lauderdale Elementary School. Voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but remember traffic to these campuses will be busy during morning drop off and afternoon pick up. Voters will need to present a photo ID as with any election. Check out Graph 2 below to see which school you will be voting at based on your regular voting precinct.
