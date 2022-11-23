What Thanksgiving means to me

Editor’s note: For the Thanksgiving holiday this year, The Meridian Star asked community members to reflect on what the day means to them. What follows are their responses.
Laura Sullivan, a local network administrator and physical security officer, takes November to make social media posts to express her gratitude.
Sullivan says she has done this for about eight years.
She says this intentional act makes her think and focus on what is important during this holiday season.
“This represents a new season, a season of thankfulness, giving, happiness, new beginnings, reflection, and a time to connect or reconnect,” she said.
“Growing up, I didn’t care for Thanksgiving,” Sullivan explains. “These days, I am thankful for some downtime and time to reflect.”
For Rosaline “Roz” Operton, an assistant clinical professor at MSU-Meridian in Education Leadership, Thanksgiving is also a time to reflect.
“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on faith, family, friends, and of course good food,” she said. “Faith, the trust in God who helped us get through another year whether good or bad. Family, those who are connected by blood or by marriage whose love sustains us through years of ups and downs. Friends, those who choose to be connected not by blood; but by heart, and the food that reminds us of our aunts and grandmothers cooking from days past.”
“Thanksgiving is a time of giving thanks for all our blessings. This year will be a wonderful because once again my husband and I will be able to have dinner with my large family. As one of 11 children, I get to be smothered with love by brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews who love me and my macaroni and cheese! But I will also share love as we tell stories of the past while laughing and looking into the eyes of the future; praying that they too will continue the tradition of faith and food with family and friends.”
“When I think of Thanksgiving, the first thing that comes to mind is a large meal shared with family and friends,” said Brandye S. Latimer, the Chief Financial Officer/City Clerk for the City of Meridian.
“As the only child of a teacher and master chief storekeeper in the U.S. Navy, I always enjoyed family gatherings as a child. As an adult, I'm thankful for life lessons, fellowship and encouragement from those around the table that have molded me into the person I am today. Because of my parents and village, I've furthered my education, traveled, and stepped out on faith into my current career. For this, I am thankful.”
"I am thankful to God for so richly blessing me with a wonderful wife and family and giving me the opportunity to share with others, each day, how much he has done for me in my life,” said Tim Moore, the Director of Transportation and Athletics for Lauderdale County Schools.
Rhett Payne, the senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said, “I am one of those people whose profession puts me in the loop for bad news. I hear my fair share of bad news. And then if you listen to the national news at all, you get to hear a steady stream of more bad news.”
“At the same time, my life’s work is sharing the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and that is my hope for not only what lies ahead, but for the grace that I need for today. My theme song is Psalm 136, “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good. His love endures forever!” Which leads to, hopefully, a gratitude attitude, even in the midst of difficult days. Yet, right now, with rising gas prices and increased inflation – where just about everything costs more – it would be easy to develop a negative, even a caustic attitude toward life. But my encouragement is to remember the quote that I hold onto (and pull out often, particularly this time of year), from Sarah Breathnach: “When we choose not to focus on what is MISSING from our lives but are grateful for the abundance that IS PRESENT…we experience heaven on earth.”
"I have plenty of reasons to be thankful,” said Clarkdale Elementary Assistant Principal Emily Lee. “Topping the list are my family, teachers, students, and the entire Clarkdale Community."
Beverly Henson, the owner and operator of Barbara Henson’s Daycare and Swim Gym, says she is thankful for a career she loves.
“I love coming to work every morning,” she said. “I have cared for thousands of children in my career; some are now grown. I am so thankful for my employees at the center. I am thankful for my hometown, Meridian. I am thankful God planted me here. My roots are deep here. No matter how critical people are about this city, it is my hometown. As I wake up every morning, I remember new mercies rose with the sun. There is grace for each day I can face. I can do this! Psalms 4:8 says, ‘I will lie down and sleep in peace, for you alone, O Lord make me dwell in safety.’”
Fred Delk, a 1990 graduate of Meridian High School, returned to his alma mater to serve as assistant principal this year. Delk was a math teacher at MHS from 2009-2012, then moved to Houston, Texas, where he spent five years working as a teacher, academic coach, then assistant principal.
“I am thankful and blessed for each day I can touch the young lives at MHS,” he said. “It’s a blessing to work with educators that share the vision of growing our community youth. Being home with family and close friends is the ultimate blessing, and I cherish the time I can spend with them.”
Victor Gilstrap, the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services and School Improvement for Lauderdale County Schools, said “there are tons of reasons to be thankful: one in particular is the ability to serve others. Leaning on a quote from John F. Kennedy, 'As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.' I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving full of actions that show true compassion for others."
“Healthy expressions of thankfulness are often less about acknowledging the positive contributions by other people or things to our lives, and more about taking a moment to reconsider the perspective from which we view those contributions,” said Pastor Randall Sims of GracePointe Church Meridian.
“For example, I am thankful for my children. However, my thankfulness is not limited to the joy that they bring me and the love that they have for me; I'm also thankful that God gave my wife and me the opportunity to add such beautiful, well-rounded, anointed individuals to His Kingdom. I am thankful for my loving wife, Dianne - not only for the many things that she does for me, but also for the completeness that we bring to one-another. I am thankful for the group of local worshipers who gather with me on Sundays; Additionally, I'm thankful for the world-wide community of blood-bought believers who make up God's church! I am very thankful for the magnificent Creator who came, took the blame, and changed everything. However, with reconsidered perspective, I'm also very thankful for the humble parents who introduced me to Him.”
“Thanksgiving is a time to gather with friends and family over a great meal and reflecting back on the blessings we have received over the last year,” said Doug Stephens, the City of Meridian's Public Safety Director. “As I age, I find myself truly caring more about continuing and starting new traditions with my family. I believe it is important to find time to slow down and spend some quality time with the ones we love.
“I enjoy helping in the preparing of the Thanksgiving meal. Traditionally, I smoke a few hams to take to family gatherings and my dad and I normally deep fry a large turkey on Thanksgiving morning. I joy sharing this time with my dad and other family members that gather while we are preparing the items for the big meal.”
"This Thanksgiving season, I am thankful for the good times and memories shared with my friends, family, and co-workers,” said Miranda Bishop, a payroll clerk for Lauderdale County Schools. “I am also thankful for being able to have the week off to relax and enjoy this time with my family over good food and Thanksgiving. I am just grateful for all the many blessings bestowed upon me."
Anita Wansley, the Northeast Lauderdale Elementary principal, said “ "During this Thanksgiving season, I am particularly grateful for the people who surround me. I am thankful I have the honor of working with the NEE team who both serve alongside me as well as help me laugh every day. I am grateful for the 709 children who I get to watch, learn, and grow, make odds-defying progress, and from whom I receive countless hugs daily. I am also grateful for my friends and family who support and challenge me."
"Thanksgiving means to me, gathering around family and friends to fellowship and spread love,” said LaTasha Farley, who works in the MPSD Print Shop. “A time to reflect and show gratitude to God for his many blessings in my life. I am most thankful for my supportive family and my beautiful, smart daughter, for my job, coworkers, and friends. Happy Thanksgiving!"
Virginia Jones McRae, along with her children Ashton (14), Khloe (9), and Nolan (4), welcomed an exchange student from Spain into their homes this semester.
Mario Fernandez, 16, has enjoyed his time in the States, and is excited about the holidays in America.
“The first time I heard about Thanksgiving was when I was planning to come to the U.S.” Fernandez explains. “We don’t celebrate the holiday in Spain and that is why this celebration will be a memorable event for me as an international foreign exchange student.”
“Currently, I believe Thanksgiving is a time to think about all the blessings in our lives and share them with others. This day revolves around family, friends, togetherness, and food,” he said. “I’m very grateful to have a family that allowed me to reach my dream, a year exchange program in the United States. I am also thankful for my new host family and their opening the doors of their home and always being with me. Finally, I am thankful for the friends I have made here and for having great experiences every day.”
Virginia feels overwhelmed by her gratitude for God’s grace.
“Thanksgiving is always a huge event in my family as we celebrate life and reflect on our many blessings throughout the year,” she said. “In addition, we enjoy the ability to spend time with each other. Although the amazing food that fills our bellies will only last temporarily, the family memories last forever and are truly priceless.”
Ashton agrees.
“Thanksgiving is about acknowledging blessings from God,” he said. “It is about showing appreciation to family and friends and letting them know how much they mean to you.”
Khloe is looking forward to Thanksgiving this year, and will enjoy seeing her family and playing with her cousins.
“I also like to eat Thanksgiving dinner because my Granna is the best cook, and she lets me help her cook so that we can spend even more time together.”
Nolan says he is “all about the turkeys and being with family because they love you.”
Stefanie Glosson, an operations specialist and administrative assistant with the Meridian Public School District, said, “I am thankful for a job that I love! I love everyone I work with and love that I can be myself. I am thankful for my healthy children, husband, and family, roof over my head, and friendships.”
"Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” said Katina Dixon, the Director of Child Nutrition for Lauderdale County Schools. “It is a time when we unite with our loved ones. This year, I am thankful for life, good health, family, and friends. I am also thankful for my job and the opportunity to serve the students of the Lauderdale County School District."
“I am extremely thankful for God’s blessings on my life,” said Matthew Stokley, with Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. “I’m thankful for my beautiful family, my wonderful church family at Abundant Life Tabernacle, and my job at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Most of all, I am thankful for the mercy and grace of Jesus Christ! We are so blessed and extremely grateful.”
“I am thankful that God has provided me the opportunity to be apart of a school where my wife teaches and kids attend,” said Scott Gibson, the head baseball coach at Clarkdale. “Being able to spend so much time with them throughout the day is something I will always cherish.”
“Thanksgiving is one of my most favorite holidays of the year,” said Patrick Gale, Acting Asst. Chief of the Meridian Police Department. “It’s a time for friends, family, food and being thankful. Thanksgiving is a time for me to show how grateful I am for the things that have happened to me throughout the year.
“After eating and spending time with my family on Thanksgiving, I like to take a long nap. On Thanksgiving, I like watching the different football bowl games and watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade with my family. Thanksgiving is a time of the year to bless others.”