Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially this morning. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.