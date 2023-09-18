Some may know him for playing the titular character in the Stage 2 production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” or Danny Zuko in Meridian Little Theatre’s “Grease,” both this past summer, but now 17-year-old Brayden Alford can add the title of National Merit Scholarship semifinalist to his long resume.
Alford, a senior at West Lauderdale High School, was one of 163 high school students from Mississippi named a 2024 National Merit semifinalist last week when the National Merit Corporation released this year’s list.
“I was ecstatic,” Alford said. “I knew I did well on my PSAT, but I was always taught never to count your chickens before they’re hatched.”
Alford scored a 1450 on his PSAT, earning him a spot in the top 1% of test takers.
He said many people have contributed to his academic success over the years.
“My mom and dad, they really have shown me the merit of putting in hard work,” he said. “I am glad that I have learned that from them.”
A resident of Collinsville, Alford is the son of Ginger Sirkin and Tommy Alford.
He also gave credit to his AP English teacher, Shauna Waters, at West Lauderdale.
“She prepared us for our AP English exam and kind of walked us through the process of what to expect,” he said. “Ms. Waters is a National Merit finalist herself, so when it is coming from someone who has done this before, then you tend to listen more and it made me want to push harder to try and make the best score that I could.”
Alford initially was considering going to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, but after an on-campus visit at Mississippi State University and a tour of the chemical engineering department and related facilities, he may be leaning toward staying in state for college.
“I think Mississippi State would be a great fit for me,” he said.
Undecided on a specific major at this stage, he feels confident it will be either chemical engineering, chemistry or physics, something math or science related, but will depend on which college he chooses and which path will get him to his career field. His dream is to one day study astrophysics.
“I would love to one day work at John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida,” he said.
At West Lauderdale, Alford is a member of the school’s academic team and serves as vice president of the National Honor Society.
Since seventh grade, he has been performing not only in Lauderdale County School District productions but also community productions through Meridian Little Theatre and Stage 2. From “Elf the Musical” in 2019 and “The Sound of Music” in 2020 to “Into the Woods” in 2022, he has worked his way up from singing in the chorus to taking on leading roles. He played Carlos in the school district’s 2021 production of Disney’s “Descendants.” This summer, he took on leading roles in back-to-back productions, Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” and Zuko in “Grease.”
“I love it so much, not just performing on the stage but spending time with everyone as we rehearse and get ready for a show,” he said.
Alford, along with Lamar School seniors Christian Roman and Ian Turner, are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship program and now qualify to continue in the competition for finalists. More than 7,100 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $28 million will be offered in the spring.
