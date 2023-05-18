West Lauderdale High School kicked off a week of commencement ceremonies at Lauderdale County School District’s four public high schools on Monday. Altogether, 145 seniors received their diplomas during an evening ceremony on the school’s football field. Valedictorian for this year’s graduating class was Zoe Clymer, and Drew Eakes was salutatorian.
On Tuesday night, due to the threat of rain, Southeast Lauderdale High School moved its graduation ceremony indoors to The Evangel Temple with 91 seniors receiving their diplomas. Southeast senior Tyson Marlow was the valedictorian for the Class of 2023, and Miah Hooker was salutatorian.
Due to the chances of rain, Northeast Lauderdale High School has already moved its commencement on Thursday to the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center. Ticketed entry will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by general admission at 7 p.m. The ceremony is slated to begin at 8 p.m.
Clarkdale High School will close out a week of celebrating graduates with its commencement scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday on the school football field. School administrators, however, are keeping watch of the weather forecast and will keep the public updated if the ceremony needs to be moved indoors.
