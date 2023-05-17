A car, truck and bike show, as well as a mega yard sale and craft show, are all in store for attendees at this year’s Market at the Kingdom planned for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday.
The second annual Market at the Kingdom will take place at West Lauderdale High School in Collinsville and is a fundraiser for the school’s band programs, which include the sixth grade band, seventh grade band, eighth grade band and the high school’s Mighty Knights Marching Band.
Organizers decided to add the car, truck and bike show to the agenda in order to attract more spectators to the fundraiser, said Lorie Sloan, a parent of a high school band member. The fee to register a car, truck or bike in the show is $20 and can be paid on the morning of the event. There is no charge for spectators to view the vehicles, she said.
Trophies for the best of show will be presented at 1 p.m. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.
For more information about registering your car, truck or bike for the show, text Eva Watt at 601-692-3620 or via email at jelmwatt@gmail.com.
Besides the band holding a mega yard sale, crafters and individuals can reserve a vendor spot at the market for their goods.
Vendor spots are available for rental at a cost of $25 for a 12-by-12-foot space or $40 for a 24-by-12-foot space. To reserve a vendor spot, please contact Sloan at 601-479-8783 or wlbbfundraising9916@gmail.com.
Concessions also will be available at the market with Jabo’s Eats & Sweets, Jumpstart Coffee and Snowy Trails on hand.
“We are going to have a small kid’s zone area with a few bouncy house inflatables in the grove at the high school and a hair tinsel table will be set up,” Sloan said, noting there will be a small admission fee to the kid’s zone area.
Sloan encourages the public to attend the event to help support the West Lauderdale band programs. All proceeds raised from the market will be donated to the high school band, with the registration fees from the car, truck and bike show slated to go to the uniform fund.
The band does not receive a lot of district funding for the program and relies mainly on fundraising from parents, Sloan said. Band is an expensive program to maintain because of the cost of uniforms and instruments.
“We would love for everyone to come out to Market at the Kingdom and support the band. This is the music program for West Lauderdale,” she said. “We would not be able to have the band program without these fundraisers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.