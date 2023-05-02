Marion Police Chief Randall Davis surprised West Lauderdale High School senior Jack Sellers Friday with a $300 scholarship. The presentation was made at Raising Cane's restaurant in Meridian, where Sellers currently works.
Surrounded by family members and co-workers, Sellers was surprised by the gesture. Chief Davis says Sellers was chosen to receive one of the Marion Police Foundation's scholarships strictly based on his superior customer service. According to the chief, he first met Sellers when he was working at a nearby eatery several months ago, and was extremely impressed with the care and attention to detail that Sellers provided.
Each year, the Marion Police Foundation provides scholarships to seniors who attend local high schools. The department is scheduled to issue scholarships to more deserving local teens during a special ceremony in late May.
