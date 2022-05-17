IMG_7939.jpg

West Lauderdale seniors Jatorius Spencer, left, and Jalen Rose take a photo prior to the high school’s graduation ceremony Monday in Collinsville. 
IMG_7935.jpg

West Lauderdale senior Arlyn Grace Sanders, left, puts on her graduation cap while talking to fellow graduate Courtney Parker before the ceremony Monday, May 16, 2022.
1V7A4176.jpg

West Lauderdale graduates gather in the school’s field house before the ceremony Monday, May 16, 2022.
1V7A4156.jpg

West Lauderdale graduate Brett Vick adjusts his graduation cap prior to the school's graduation ceremony Monday, May 16, 2022.

