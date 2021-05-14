Gavin Moffett had just scored the go-ahead run for Clarkdale, and West Marion was in the midst of a mound visit, prompting Bulldogs head coach Scott Gibson to run over to his dugout.
Emotions were high amongst the Clarkdale players with the team having just taken a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth after trailing 4-1 at the top of the frame. Gibson wanted to both share in the emotion and give his guys a little extra encouragement in order to keep the momentum up.
Clarkdale added one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and starter Houston Wedgeworth closed things out in the top of the seventh, giving Clarkdale a 6-4 win and a sweep of West Marion in the third round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs. The win advanced the Bulldogs to the South State championship series next week.
“To be honest, it’s really out of my character,” Gibson said of his show of emotions in the fifth inning. “With the emotions of the game, it was just an exciting moment, and it just came out.”
It surprised Wedgeworth, too.
“It was a surprise, but since it was a surprise, it fired us up a lot,” Wedgeworth said. “It extremely (fired us up).”
Tied 1-1 after the first inning, West Marion scored three runs in the top of the third to jump ahead 4-1, but the Bulldogs saved their offense for the later innings. With two on, Colson Thompson doubled in a run, and Moffett hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3. Thompson and Moffett then scored on back-to-back errors to give Clarkdale the lead for good.
The Bulldogs scored again in the sixth on an error, and Wedgeworth got three outs in the seventh via a groundout, a flyout and a strikeout.
Clarkdale has yet to lose in the playoffs, but some of the games have been stressful, including a 4-3 walkoff win against Yazoo County in extras during the second round and Thursday night’s 1-0 nailbiter in Game 1 of the third-round series against West Marion. Friday’s game was an exciting comeback, and Gibson said no matter how much the games make him sweat, he’s enjoying the thrill with what he considers a special team.
“This is a blast,” Gibson said. “I talked to our kids a couple of weeks ago about just enjoying the journey no matter what happens, and not only are they enjoying it, I’m enjoying it, too. It’s just a fun group of kids to be around, and the atmosphere, the community has really come out and supported us. It’s been great.”
Wedgeworth finished with 10 strikeouts and only surrendered one earned run on seven hits and a walk. Normally the Bulldogs’ Game 1 starter, Wedgeworth took the mound in Game 2 following Gibson’s decision to pitch Cal Culpepper in Thursday’s contest. It was a decision that paid off, as Culpepper didn’t surrender a run in Clarkdale’s 1-0 victory, and Wedgeworth went the distance in Game 2 to help with the series.
“The sign of a great pitcher is when he goes out there and delivers without his best stuff,” Gibson said of Wedgeworth. “He struggled early but was able to hang zeros the last four innings. Honestly, I feel like we have three pitchers (Culpepper, Wedgeworth and Walker Swearingen) who can beat anybody. Houston throws really well at our place and at night, and it was just a gut feeling to be honest with you, and we went with it.”
While pitching Game 2 wasn’t his normal routine, Wedgeworth said he embraced the challenge.
“I think it was a good decision,” Wedgeworth said. “I don’t care who pitches as long as we win.”
Culpepper finished 3-for-4 with a double and three runes scored at the plate, and Moffett went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Thompson also had a double for the Bulldogs.
MAGEE 17, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 3
An eight-run top of the second inning for Magee proved too much for the Tigers to overcome as Southeast Lauderdale dropped Game 2 Friday at Southeast Lauderdale in the third round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
The loss ended the Tigers’ season, and they finished with a 21-12 record.
Braxton Anthony doubled and drove in a run for Southeast Lauderdale, while Jayden Creel also had an RBI for the Tigers. Jacob Hostetler had Southeast Lauderdale’s other hit.
CORINTH 7, WEST LAUDERDALE 4
Tanner Parker was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, but Corinth tied the series with a win in Game 2 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Friday at Corinth.
Brett Busbea also doubled and drove in a run for the Knights, and Leighton Jenkins finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
