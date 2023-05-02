Water, sewer repairs to begin in Medical District

A map of the city's medical district shows plans to replace and repair water and sewer pipes prior to paving the area.

 Courtesy of City of Meridian

Residents will want to use caution and add a few more minutes to their schedules when traveling through the city’s medical district as work is set to begin repairing water and sewer lines in the area.

Public Works Director David Hodge said pipes in the medical district – which runs from 18th Avenue to 21st Avenue – will be repaired before scheduled paving begins.

The work, which is being paid for by bond funds, is being done by Hemphill Construction, Hodges said. The repairs are expected to last 6-8 weeks.

 

