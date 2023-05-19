Meridian residents will need to have their garbage containers on the curb a bit earlier as Waste Pro transitions to summer hours pick-up beginning Monday, May 22.
Waste Pro customers are asked to have their garbage on the street in front of their residences before 6 a.m.
The earlier pick-up time is being put in place as a safety measure to limit the time workers spend in the summer heat.
Garbage pick-up will return to the regular schedule around August.
For more information, contact Contract Compliance Officer Shandrick Glass at 601-485-1970 or shandrickglass@meridianms.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.