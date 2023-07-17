Warren Ertle’s Hot Peppers bring jazz to Temple Theatre

Step back in time to the Roaring 1920s and the days of the speakeasy when Warren Ertle’s Hot Peppers take to the stage of The Temple Theatre for The Jazz Age, a concert slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.
A night of drinks, dancing, and high-energy sounds from America’s Jazz Age are all in store for concert goers as the Temple’s great stage becomes reminiscent of a speakeasy bar of the Prohibition era. Tickets are $45 for the high-top tables and dancing section, $40 for general admission seating, and $30 for military personnel.
The Jazz Age, sponsored and made possible by the Meridian Council for the Arts, is billed as a Roaring ‘20s party and concert, offering a great opportunity for attendees to dress in vintage attire, including tuxedos and flapper dresses, if they desire.
Warren Ertle’s Hot Peppers is an eight-piece Dixieland/Hot Jazz band comprised of all-star musicians from Mississippi and Alabama. The band is known for its authentic performances of jazz from the 1920s to the 1930s, including music from Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Bix Beiderbecke, Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and many others.
The band is led by award-winning composer and ragtime pianist, Dr. Warren Ertle, a Tuscaloosa-based musician who is an avid performer of ragtime and stride piano music. A native of Mississippi, he also is an active composer and arranger.
Ertle’s passion for both early jazz and the American Jazz Age help to ensure that the band looks and sounds as if it stepped right out of the vintage recordings that it recreates.
The band employs the three-horn front, comprised of the clarinet, trumpet and trombone that is traditional of the original Dixieland bands, as well as a myriad of vintage instruments, microphones and accessories. Principal vocalist for the band is Jamie Shannon Ferguson Ertle. She wields a powerful and intoxicating voice that beautifully embodies both Golden Age musical theatre and early jazz.
Two guest artists will be joining the band for the show, Dan Gabel of Boston and Kimberly Hawley of New York. Gabel is a trombonist, arranger, bandleader, historian, and educator. His popular big band, Dan Gabel and The Abletones, has played throughout the northeast and is featured on numerous recordings and video/ television programs. Meanwhile, Hawkey is the recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award, a Gold Medalist at the American Traditional Vocal Competition in Savannah, Georgia, and a two-time winner of the Cabaret Showdown in New York City.
Tickets for The Temple Theatre’s The Jazz Age concert are available at templetheatre.com or by calling the box office at 601-693-5353.
