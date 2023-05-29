Carlos Wallace has announced his candidacy for Lauderdale County District 2 Supervisor.
A lifelong resident of Toomsuba, Wallace said he is an active member of the community and understands the needs of the district.
“Being a lifelong resident of District 2, as well as an active member of the community, I have been given the tools to understand the needs and interests of its citizens,” he said in his campaign announcement. “Therefore, I am better able to relate to the people, all while garnering their trust.”
Wallace said his goals, if elected, will be to improve local infrastructure, provide more opportunities for children and work to build trust between minority communities and law enforcement. As a business man, NAACP member, Little League sponsor and speaker at the Stop the Violence Rally, he said he has the skill set, understanding and drive to meet those goals.
“I feel that both my personal connections and community involvement make me the ideal candidate for the position of District 2 Supervisor,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.