Lauderdale County residents planning to vote in the Aug. 8 primary elections have until 5 p.m. Monday to register to vote or update their existing registration. Mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by July 10 to count.
This year’s elections include most county-level positions including supervisors, sheriff, tax collector, tax assessor, circuit and chancery clerks, constables, justice court judges, county attorney and more.
Additionally, state and state-district positions such as state senators and representatives, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, transportation and public service commissioners and agriculture commissioner will be included on the ballot among others.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to help accommodate residents who may not be able to find time within the regular work week.
Residents should update their voter registration information every time they move, Johnson said, as continuing to vote at their old precinct is not legal. Those needing to update their voter information can contact the circuit clerk’s office at 601-482-9731 or stop by the office, which is located inside the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Additionally, residents have the ability to update their information online through the Secretary of State’s elections portal at yallvote.sos.ms.gov.
Previously registered voters should have received updated voter registration cards in the mail this year as the county finalized the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. Residents who have previously registered to vote but have not received a new card should contact the circuit clerk’s office, Johnson said.
Residents with questions or concerns about the upcoming election can visit the Secretary of State’s elections portal or contact the circuit clerk’s office for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.