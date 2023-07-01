Residents needing to register to vote or update their existing registration have just nine days left to be eligible to vote in the primary elections.
The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 8 primary is Monday, July 10.
This year’s elections include most of the county-level positions, including county supervisors, sheriff, tax assessor and tax collector, chancery and circuit clerks, constables, justice court judges and more.
Also on the ballot will be state and state district elections, including governor, lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, insurance commissioner, transportation and public service commissioner and more. Elected officials representing Meridian and Lauderdale County in the state House of Representatives and state Senate are also up for reelection.
While residents are encouraged to keep their address up-to-date with the circuit clerk’s office, it is especially important to have current information on file as polling locations may have changed. Lauderdale County finalized new maps for county supervisor, justice court judge and constables last fall and recently approved new voting precincts as part of a redistricting effort required after each census.
New state House and Senate districts were drawn as well, with the Mississippi Legislature approving the changes during its 2022 legislative session.
Voter registration cards with updated information have been mailed to residents as some may have changes to where they will go to vote or possibly have a different representative due to changes in district boundaries.
Voters can verify or update their registration by visiting the Secretary of State’s elections portal at yallvote.sos.ms.gov or by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
