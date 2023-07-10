Vietnam Memorial Wall comes to Meridian

Veterans, military families and the community will have a chance to pay their respects to those who have served as the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall comes to Meridian.
The wall will arrive in Meridian on July 21 and will be on display at the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park next to Key Field. It will stay on display until July 23.
Mike Couch, president of The Stronger Together Foundation, which is bringing the wall to Meridian, said the wall is a scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. The wall stands six feet tall and almost 300 feet from end to end.
“There are 58,000 names on that wall that we’ll be bringing in,” he said.
Along with the wall, Couch said The Stronger Together Foundation will also be bringing in the Cost of Freedom Tribute, which gives residents an immersive look into the sacrifices made by those in the armed services and their families. The Tribute includes a 9/11 display, information about U.S. armed conflicts, statistics, timelines and more.
While the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall recognizes those who served in Vietnam, the Cost of Freedom Tribute recognizes service members from World War I, World War II, Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the men and women who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Couch formed The Stronger Together Foundation with Eric Smith, who serves as vice president, and other local veterans and military family members, as a nonprofit organization in 2021 to provide resources and support to families of service members who have committed suicide.
Data shows approximately 22 veterans commit suicide each day, Couch said, and having the displays come to Meridian is a way to honor the sacrifices service members made while raising awareness about the suicide endemic.
“As of 9/11, we’ve lost 54,000 to suicide across this country, so we would like to raise awareness,” he said. “They go hand in hand.”
Opening ceremonies for the displays are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. A remembrance ceremony will follow at 2 p.m., and a candlelight vigil will end the day at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, a church service will be held at 10 a.m., with the remembrance ceremony and candlelight vigil following at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.
Couch said the displays and programs are free and open to the public, and The Stronger Together Foundation invites everyone to come out and honor the memory of those who have served.
For more information about the traveling wall display, The Stronger Together Foundation or how to get involved, visit strongertogetherfoundation.org.
