The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the identities of four people killed on Wednesday in a wreck on Interstate 20.
In a press release Thursday, Sgt. Jameka Moore said the wreck, which took place about 10:20 a.m. near the Interstate 20/59 interchange, involved four vehicles, including a 2013 Volvo tractor-trailer, a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, a passenger car and a 2013 International log truck.
“The Volvo and Peterbilt were stopped in traffic on Interstate 20 East when the passenger car crashed into the Peterbilt,” Moore said in the release. “Then the International crashed into the passenger car, forcing the Peterbilt into the Volvo.”
The two occupants of the passenger car, Kaycee Williams, 42, of Meridian, and Kent Holcombe, 59, of Lisman, Alabama, were fatally injured in the crash along with Meridian residents Anthony Newell, 37, and Jennifer McCoy, 36, who were in the International log truck.
All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by Mississippi Highway Patrol.
