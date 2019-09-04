Victim's stepson arrested in Meridian murder case

Meridian police have arrested a suspect in an August shooting death.
Onorious Campbell of Meridian turned himself in to police Wednesday morning, said Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose.
Campbell is charged with the Aug. 28 murder of Arnold Brown, 52, on the 5200 block of Ash Avenue. Dubose said Campbell is Brown's stepson.
Brown was found around 9:30 p.m. lying in the carport at his house, police said.
He was targeted in the shooting, Dubose said.
The suspect came from behind the home and shot Brown before leaving in a black vehicle, according to police.
Dubose said Campbell has no bond. A hearing in the case is scheduled for noon on Thursday, he said.
