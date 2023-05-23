Veterans Park to host Memorial Day event

Veterans, military families and the community are invited to observe Memorial Day with a ceremony planned for Friday at the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the ceremony will feature retired Brigadier General Maxey Philips and Jimmy Slay as guest speakers, as well as special music by Penny McLemore.
Jeff Summerlin, president of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation, said as part of the observance, 243 American flags would be placed around the park to recognize the 243 Lauderdale County service members who died serving their country since World War 1.
“This ceremony will remember those who gave everything for our freedom,” Summerlin said.
The Memorial Day Ceremony will be the first nationally recognized military event held at the Veterans Memorial Park since its inception in 2018. The first phase, the installation of a retired RF-4C Phantom II jet previously stationed at the nearby Mississippi Air National Guard’s Key Field, was completed in June 2022.
The park was officially dedicated in September 2022 with a ribbon cutting, and fundraising for the second phase, the Wall of Remembrance, began shortly after.
EMSVF Vice-President Jody Bryant said the wall was able to quickly come together thanks to generous donations from local businesses. Throughout the length of the project, with both the Static Aircraft Display and the Wall of Remembrance, Bryant said the park has benefitted from generous support from the community.
While the wall was originally scheduled to be complete for Friday’s ceremony, Summerlin said delays due to weather and scheduling issues have put the project behind. The wall and pad for the installation will be in place in time for the ceremony, he said, but final details will be missing.
Over time, the wall, which measures 50 feet long and eight feet high, will be covered with more than 700 plaques honoring service members from throughout the east Mississippi region. A large space in the center will be reserved for the names of the 243 fallen service members as well.
During the ceremony Friday, CDR Howard Gilmore of VFW Post 12124 will unveil the Battlefield Cross that will stand adjacent to the wall. The cross, Summerlin said, stands as a symbol of the honor, service and sacrifice of service members killed in action.
For more information about the Memorial Day Ceremony or the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park contact Summerlin at 601-480-0293 or email emvmfoundation@gmail.com.
To purchase a plaque or learn more about how to support the park, visit emsvf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.