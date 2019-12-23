The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to stay away from the area of Van Zyverden and Briarwood roads due to gas leak and interupted water service.
Odie Barrett, interim director of LEMA, said authorities were notified at 6:39 a.m. about a gas leak. While the North Lauderdale Water Association was drilling to fix a pipe, the agency accidentally hit a gas line, Barrett said.
As of 10 a.m., LEMA was still at the scene working to repair a gas line. There was no immediate timeline for when the repair would be completed.
A representative from the water association said repair crews began working on a water line around 2 a.m. on Monday. The representative said water crews cannot finish the repair until the gas leak has been closed.
Customers were alerted service would be interrupted.
Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.