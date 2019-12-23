A gas leak near Van Zyverden and Briarwood roads resulted in interrupted water service and rerouted traffic Monday.
Odie Barrett, director of LEMA, said authorities were notified at 6:39 a.m. about a gas leak. While the North Lauderdale Water Association was drilling to fix a pipe, the agency accidentally hit a gas line, Barrett said.
The gas leak was fixed around 2 p.m., he said.
A representative from the water association said repair crews began working on the water line around 2 a.m. on Monday. The line was later repaired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.