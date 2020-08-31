Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday extended the statewide mask mandate for two more weeks.
The original order, issued on Aug. 4, requires most people over the age of 6 to wear face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. It also requires masks on school campuses.
Reeves also revised an order limiting crowd sizes at extracurricular events. The original order limited attendance to two spectators per participant for public and private schools; the revised order allows for 25 percent capacity at extracurricular activities.
“Nothing is without risk, but we have to allow life to go on,” Reeves said during a Monday news conference, urging the public to follow social distancing guidelines over the Labor Day weekend.
“Please continue to make the effort,” he said. “If we keep trying, if we keep working together, if we keep doing the little things, we will see things improve.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. One of those new cases was in Lauderdale County, but no new deaths were reported in the county.
The numbers reflect test results reported by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Eighteen new cases were reported in Lauderdale County on Sunday, and five new cases on Saturday.
Since the state began tracking statistics in March, 82,950 cases have been reported and 2,473 deaths have been reported. Mississippi presumes 62,707 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Lauderdale County has reported 1,756 cases and 106 deaths since March.
Nineteen of the deaths reported Sunday occurred between July 8 and Aug. 24 and were identified through death certificates.
The state reported 158 active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities on Monday.
Clarke County reported no new cases on Monday for a total of 462; Neshoba County one new case for 1,430; and Newton County one new case for 665. No new cases were reported in Kemper County, where 270 cases have been reported since March.
