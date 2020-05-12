UPDATED: 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Downtown Meridian businesses, including Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center, continue to be without water or have low pressure Wednesday morning as the city works to repair a water main break.
Lauderdale County closed the courthouse and county annex building because of the break.
The city issued a boil water alert Tuesday evening and said the approximately 3,400 customers were affected from 20th Street south to the city limits and 38th Avenue west to the city limits.
Mayor Percy Bland posted a message on his Facebook page: "Our guys in public works have been out all night trying to fix a busted main 20 inch.
"It took most of night to get to main site because of water pressure. These guys are working hard please hang in there with us. For the ones without water we are sorry."
John Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Regional Health System issued a statement: "All Anderson facilities and clinics in downtown Meridian are experiencing a complete water outage. We are in emergency operations mode and working tirelessly to keep our patients safe and comfortable. Our incredible staff has once again risen to the occasion to overcome obstacles, ensuring patient care remains uninterrupted."
The City of Meridian has issued a boil water alert for approximately 3,400 customers from 20th Street south to the city limits to 38th Avenue west to the city limits serviced by the city.
The alert also includes other individuals in or around the area who have lost pressure.
Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to a line break. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. Citizens will be notified via Public Service Announcement or can call 601-485-1975.
