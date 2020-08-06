Meridian Police Lt. John Griffith has resigned, Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said Friday.
"Acting Chief Lt. Patrick Gale accepted Lt. Griffith’s resignation last night," Kelly said. "We wish him well and hope only the best for him and his future."
Griffith was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on the Alabama coast Wednesday, according to Asst. Chief Robert Howard of the Orange Beach Police Department.
The department had received two calls about possible reckless driving and stopped Griffith in his personal vehicle on Canal Road near the Foley Beach Express around noon, Howard said.
He said officers observed signs of intoxication and Griffith did not submit to a breath test.
Griffith was booked into the Orange Beach jail and has since been released, Howard said.
"We're disappointed that this happened," said Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly Thursday afternoon. "Lt. Griffith is a long-term employee of the city."
Griffith, who previously served as a captain, was demoted to the rank of lieutenant in June, then-interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said at the time.
Coleman said Griffith failed to perform his supervisory duty regarding a subordinate officer.
