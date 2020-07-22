Meridian's interim police chief, Charles Coleman, has announced his intent to resign, Mayor Percy Bland said Wednesday at a city hall news conference.
Bland said he had talked to Coleman Wednesday morning and he decided not to pursue the permanent chief position.
It appeared Coleman would not have enough votes from city council members to be named permanent chief when a vote was anticipated next month, the mayor said.
“I fully support his position,” Bland said. “We would like to thank Chief Coleman for his service and for his commitment to MPD and the city of Meridian.”
Coleman said it was his personal choice to leave.
“I think it is the best decision for me and I want to thank the council and citizens for allowing me an opportunity to serve,” he said.
His last day with the department is Aug. 5.
Bland praised Coleman for his work on training and development, new camera systems in the city and for starting a new communications team.
The mayor, who said he is considering a different approach in his search for a permanent chief, has not yet named someone to lead the department in the interim.
He said he had previously interviewed internal candidates for the position but did not feel comfortable appointing them and that several external candidates applied for the position along with Coleman.
Coleman has been questioned by Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann for his handling of a request related to an allegation of police brutality during a March 27 arrest and by Lt. Rita Jack, who called for an investigation into her being placed on administrative leave.
Jack said at a council meeting Tuesday night that she had received a letter of intent to terminate.
Jack, who has served the police department for more than 22 years, gave an impassioned address to the council, calling for continued funding of the assistant chief position and the hiring of a police chief from within the department.
“I was handpicked by the mayor to interview for chief of police, just a few months ago,” Jack said. “I am now facing losing my job.”
At a meeting of the Meridian Civil Service Commission last week, Jack requested an investigation into why police recently placed her on paid administrative leave and an investigation into the failure of a senior officer to discipline a junior officer, according to Jack's attorney, Joseph Denson.
The commission voted to open the investigations and another investigation requested by Jack last month involving the promotions of two officers.
Denson claimed the city discriminated against Jack on the basis of gender.
Meridian City Attorney Kermit Kendrick said then that the city maintains there was no discrimination against Jack.
After Jack's address to council Tuesday night several people applauded her.
Tommy Williams, a frequent attendee of city meetings and acting director of The Lauderdale County Citizens for Responsible Governance, was one of them. Then he was led out in handcuffs at the direction of Coleman, prompting questions about the reason from council members.
Lindemann later asked Coleman what crime had been committed and Coleman did not reply.
"Anyone who appoints this chief needs to be voted out of office," Lindemann said, visibly frustrated. “Anyone who votes for this chief needs to be voted out of office ... I don’t know what else to say. We’re arresting people at city council meetings. This is a new low.”
In previous meetings, police have escorted people out. The use of handcuffs has not been witnessed in meetings over the last year.
Coleman told The Meridian Star after the meeting that Williams was not arrested, but escorted out because he refused to move. He would not provide further details.
Reached by phone after the meeting, Williams said he stood up and clapped in appreciation for Jack's comments, before Coleman approached him and asked him to leave.
Williams said he told Coleman he didn't want to leave and then he was handcuffed and led out of the meeting.
He said he was escorted into a patrol car, but was not taken to the police station and was released at his car without a citation.
“I think that’s an example of how unqualified he is,” Williams said, referring to Coleman.
The mayor said Tuesday night that some of what Coleman communicated in open meetings should not have been communicated the way they were, but that Coleman had done a lot in two months.
“The direction that has been going on within the department in regards to some of the change that has happened, they were good changes,” Bland said.
Asked about Williams, Bland said decorum at the meeting was out of line Tuesday night.
“I think anyone that is out of line in any meeting, that officer or officers at the time have to make that decision. I had my back turned, but I do know that the decorum behind me was way out of line for this meeting.”
Coleman was approved as interim chief for a 90-day term by a 3-1 vote on May 5.
Coleman is a 29-year veteran of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He retired as a lieutenant, and is pastor of 31st Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian, Bland said when Coleman was hired.
Coleman succeeded Lewis Robbins, who had been serving as interim chief since February. Robbins resigned last month.
Benny Dubose resigned as chief in January.
Bianca Moorman contributed reporting.
