UPDATE: James turned himself in to police Tuesday night.

The Meridian Police Department is seeking a man in connection with a fatal Tuesday shooting.

Adam James is being sought in relation to the shooting at Mr. Carwash, according to MPD Lt. Heather Luebbers. 

The victim succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, Luebbers. said. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

Residents with any information on James are urged to call the MPD at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-485-8477. 

