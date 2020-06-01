Meridian police are investigating after a woman was found dead around 6 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a bank.
The victim was shot between 1 and 2 a.m. while using the drive thru teller at the Commercial Bank on Highway 39, according to MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman.
The assailant surprised the woman, shooting her once, he said. The suspect threw the woman out of her car, then took the vehicle to an apartment complex in Marion.
The woman’s vehicle has been recovered, Coleman said.
Police are reviewing surveillance video, he said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police are asking the community to contact the Meridian Police Department or Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department if a family member is unaccounted for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.