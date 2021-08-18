As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, two local schools are switching to virtual learning.
West Lauderdale Elementary moved to distance learning on Tuesday, and Northwest Middle students will transition on Thursday.
At West Lauderdale, the decision was made after positive COVID-19 cases at the school and to follow quarantine precautions, according to district officials.
The Miss. Dept. of Health reported that 120 students and seven staff members at the school were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure the week of Aug. 9-13.
The agency reported that 15 students and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.
"We have continued to monitor every school daily and weekly," Superintendent John-Mark Cain said. "It's a situation where we just have to react to the numbers."
The district said instructional materials would be available for students to pick up at the school on Wednesday. Students will be allowed to return to campus on Aug. 27.
Northwest Middle School
Northwest Middle students will move to virtual learning on Thursday and return to face-to-face instruction on Aug. 26, the district said.
The Miss. Dept of Health reported that four students and two staff members at the school were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure the week of Aug. 9-13.
"With the number of teachers and students testing positive or being quarantined, it’s difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students with staff," Superintendent Amy Carter said in a news release. "Those teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified."
Carter said teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Canvas. Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.
Students should follow the guidelines below:
● Follow their regular school day schedule of 8:20 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. through Zoom
● Access Zoom link sent by their teachers
● Attend each class to be considered present
● Log in to class within 10 minutes of the start of the class
● Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom
"Please know this was not an easy decision," Carter said. "We continue to make the safety and well-being of our students and staff our number one priority. We know that the best and most effective learning takes place in the classroom, but the circumstances of Northwest Middle School make that difficult at this time."
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Tuesday that about 20,000 Mississippi students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure, according to The Associated Press.
