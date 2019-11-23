Police in Meridian are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a family birthday party Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at an event hall at 5051 Poplar Springs Drive, MPD Capt. John Griffith said.
The suspect, identified by police as 41-year-old Christopher Denson, left the party, went to his vehicle and walked back inside with an AK-47 rifle, Griffith said.
Denson then fired five or six shots, killing his uncle, Almond Turner, 69, of Covington, Georgia, police said.
The suspect’s brother grabbed him and another family member took the gun away, according to Griffith.
Denson left the event in a 2013 black BMW 528 with Mississippi license plate LAD 5837, police said.
Turner was a retired assistant police chief in Covington, a member of the Newton County, Georgia Board of Education and a deacon at a church, according to The Covington News.
“We are stunned, devastated, and heartbroken,” Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey of the Newton County School System said in a statement to The Covington News.
Investigators haven't identified a motive in the shooting, but said that it appears Turner was the intended target.
Please check back for updates.
