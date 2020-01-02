Bronson Road in Lauderdale County was closed to through traffic due to flooding, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said Thursday afternoon.
Residents could only access it from the Valley Road side, he said.
Arundel Road was also closed to through traffic Thursday afternoon, according to a notification from LEMA.
The city of Meridian announced Thursday evening that a section of North Hills Street from 39th Avenue to 43rd Avenue was back open after flooding forced a temporary closure for through traffic.
The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents about severe weather in East Mississippi through Friday.
Strong gusty winds with showers will be possible through southern and eastern Mississippi, with a chance of 3 to 5 inches of rain.
The chance for heavy rain and flooding will increase, with areas of flash flooding and minor to moderate river flooding likely through central Louisiana, and a corridor from southwest Mississippi to northeast Mississippi.
