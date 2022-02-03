UPDATE: The tornado watch issued earlier has been cancelled.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Thursday for the the following counties: Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, Forrest, Jones and Lamar.
The watch includes the cities of Bay Springs, Brooksville, De Kalb, Hattiesburg, Heidelberg, Laurel, Lumberton, Macon, Meridian, Purvis, Quitman, Scooba, Shubuta, Stonewall, and West Hattiesburg.
