The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for Southeastern Newton County, Southeastern Kemper County and Lauderdale County until 3:30 p.m.
At 2:29, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Meehan, or 11 miles east of Newton, moving northeast at 40 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
The storm will be near Nellieburg, Suqualena and Savoy around 2:45, Meridian around 2:50; Marion around 3 p.m., Meridian Station around 3:05; Toomsuba around 3:10; Lauderdale and Kewanee around 3:15 and Tamola around 3:20 PM . Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Chunky and Hickory.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Thursday evening for 35 counties in central Mississippi.
The watch includes Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton counties.
Sustained winds near 25 mph with gusts near 40 mph are possible for much of the area, and trees and limbs may be downed.
