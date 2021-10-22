Lauderdale County authorities have charged a a suspect in a Sept. 30 murder.
Montrell Deundtrae Taylor, 28, faces charges of murder, motor vehicle theft and felony malicious mischief. He is being held on bonds totaling $1.1 million.
At about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, deputies responded to a call that a vehicle had hit a home on Murphy Road before fleeing the scene. Shortly after, deputies received another call that a woman had been assaulted in a residence in the 1100 block of Sandflat Road. The victim, 27-year-old Denisha Knight, died of her injuries.
LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Taylor is suspected of killing Knight and crashing her car into a home on Murphy Road shortly afterward.
Taylor was previously considered a person of interest in the case and was interviewed by investigators, Calhoun said, however deputies did not have enough evidence at that time to file charges. Information from the state crime lab, he said, gave deputies the evidence they needed to secure warrants for Taylor’s arrest on Friday.
