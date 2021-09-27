The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect after a shooting on Gilbert Joyner Road early Monday left one dead.
Jacob Hyde, 16, was taken into custody without incident Monday afternoon, said Sheriff Billy Sollie.
The arrest came after deputies responded at 10856 Gilbert Joyner Road shortly before 1 a.m. where they found the victim, who was identified as Brad Lackey, 30, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff said.
“The victim was transported for an autopsy, which we will look for later this week,” Sollie said.
An exact motive for the shooting was unclear, Sollie said, however it appeared Hyde’s mother had a relationship with Lackey prior to his death.
Sollie said Hyde's bond would be set at $1 million.
