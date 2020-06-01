A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead around 6 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a bank.
The suspect's identity has not been released, but the individual faces a capital murder charge, according to MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman.
The suspect was arrested without incident Monday afternoon at Valley Ridge Apartments in Marion.
The victim was shot between 1 and 2 a.m. while using the drive thru teller at the Commercial Bank on Highway 39, Coleman said.
The assailant surprised the woman, shooting her once, he said. The suspect threw the woman out of her car, then took the vehicle to an apartment complex in Marion.
The woman’s vehicle has been recovered, Coleman said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the MPD in the case, and police are reviewing surveillance video, he said.
-Bianca Moorman contributed reporting.
