UPDATE: Rahaim has been found and is safe.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Lauderdale County woman who has been missing since Thursday.
In a statement, the law enforcement agency said 64-year-old Violet Gail Rahaim was last seen about 9:40 a.m. on May 11 in the 2100 block of 14th Avenue in Meridian. At the time, she was with Rodger Rahaim, 46, in a 2015 maroon Kia Optima with the license plate number LAC253.
Violet Rahaim is described as being about five feet, two inches tall, about 150 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Rahaim’s whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845.
