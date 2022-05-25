The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Jasper County, Clarke County and Lauderdale County until 3:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located over Orange, or 12 miles west of Quitman, moving northeast at 50 mph.
This severe thunderstorm will be near Stonewall around 2:45; Savoy and Sable around 2:55 PM CDT. Zero around 3 p.m; Marion around 3:10; Toomsuba and Alamucha around 3:15; Kewanee around 3:20 PM; Lauderdale around 3:25.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pachuta.
