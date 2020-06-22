No explosive materials were found after a suspicious package was detected Monday at Naval Air Station Meridian, according to base officials.
The main gate at the base was closed after the package was detected around 1:15.
All personnel in the building were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
A standoff radius was established and the Clinton Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was bought in to investigate, finding no explosive materials, officials said.
“Our objective is to have a positive outcome in these types of situations, and today was one of those days," Captain Brian Horstman, the base's commanding officer, said in a news release.
"Our security team did an outstanding job maintaining the scene and working with outside agencies including the EOD team, LEMA and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department."
