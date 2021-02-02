The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting death in Meridian.
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said officers responded Tuesday morning to a burglary in progress on 13th Avenue and 30th Street.
When the officers arrived, the suspect allegedly attacked one of them with a knife, leading the officers to fire their weapons in self-defense, Read said.
One officer was treated for minor lacerations to the back of the head, the chief said.
The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.
Mayor Percy Bland said the three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave with pay, based on department policy.
The names of the officers have not been released.
Bland said the shooting not only affected the victim but the officers involved as well.
“This was an unfortunate incident and we pray for all those involved,” Bland said.
