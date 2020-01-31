Meridian Police Dept. Capt. John Griffith will take on a larger leadership role with the department following Thursday’s resignation of Police Chief Benny Dubose.
Mayor Percy Bland on Friday said Griffith will lead the department temporarily until an interim chief is named.
Bland said he will meet with the city council on Tuesday to discuss appointing an interim chief, which requires council approval.
MPD Lt. Rita Jack will supervise the Criminal Investigation Division in addition to her duties as communications officer and head of the Neighborhood Watch Program, Bland said. Jack will lead the CID program pending the return of Capt. Jay Arrington, the mayor said.
Griffith, who has 23 years of law enforcement experience, came to the MPD in 2003, after working in Clarke County and Choctaw County, Alabama.
His appointment comes after Dubose sent a letter of resignation to the mayor on Thursday. Dubose, an MPD veteran, served as police chief from 2002 to 2009. He came out of retirement in 2014 to return to the post.
Dubose said on Friday that he resigned over a disagreeement concerning the mayor's vision for the city, but didn't elaborate on his decision.
Dubose said he was confident in Griffith's leadership abilities.
“I'm sure he will do a good job,” he said.
