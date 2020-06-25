A man who escaped from a jail in Washington County, Alabama and stole a car was captured in Lauderdale County Thursday afternoon after a chase through Wayne and Clarke counties, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as Daniel Sikes and said he had previously been arrested for burglary.
Lauderdale County deputies responded to Highway 45 and were able to deploy spikes to disable at least one of the tires on the suspect’s vehicle, Sollie said.
He said the man attempted to get onto Highway 145, lost control of the vehicle and struck two other vehicles at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145.
The man ran from the vehicle and jumped off the overpass back to Highway 45, where two deputies took him into custody without incident, the sheriff said.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Sikes has been booked into the Clarke County jail and was awaiting transport back to Alabama, White said.
