A 9-year-old girl shot in the head Tuesday evening at a home in Meridian remained in critical care Wednesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Ninth Avenue, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.
Officers found the child with a gunshot wound to the head and identified an 8-year-old as the shooting suspect. The victim was first taken to a local hospital and shortly afterward transferred to a hospital in Jackson.
The children were left alone inside the home without supervision, police said. Detectives recovered the firearm.
Detectives are investigating the case and police will release more information as the investigation unfolds. The police department urged the public to secure all firearms properly with locks, especially in homes with children.
